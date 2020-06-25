Lindsay Arnold is watching her first pregnancy fly by! The Dancing With the Stars pro showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram Wednesday as she hit the 20-week mark while awaiting the birth of her baby girl with husband Sam Cusick. Showing off her belly in a white bralette and gray sweats while posing for a mirror selfie, Arnold marked the occasion excitedly.

"20 WEEKS!!!! Cannot believe we are officially halfway to meeting baby girl!" she wrote with a number of crying and heart emojis. "Time is flying by but also November can't come faster." The professional dancer's friends and family were quick to weigh in, with Black-ish actor and Arnold's former Dancing With the Stars: Juniors partner Miles Brown writing, "Ready for my Uncle duties!!" Gymnast Nastia Liukin, who was paired with Derek Hough and Sasha Farber during her season, left a number of heart-eyed emojis on the photo.

Arnold announced she was expecting in May, sharing a photo with Cusick and their first sonogram. "Ohhhhhh baby Mom and Dad love you already," she wrote, revealing her due date would be November 2020. Just weeks later, the couple revealed they were having a little girl, writing they "could not feel more blessed or excited for our sweet little girl to come into this world!" The mom-to-be wrote, "We already love her so much."

Since then, the reality star has been documenting much of her pregnancy on social media, posing for similar mirror shots to mark the weeks and see how her body has been changing. "15 weeks and feeling good!" she wrote in May. "A little bit of nausea and tiredness coming back this week but knowing that baby is the size of an avocado 🥑 in there makes me VERY excited."

This is the first child for Arnold and Cusick, who married back in 2015. The two are high school sweethearts, and got married in Arnold's hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah, five years ago earlier this month. Arnold's bridal party during her wedding included many of her Dancing With the Stars co-stars, including Emma Slater, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson and Brittany Cherry. On the expectant couple's anniversary, Arnold shared a snuggly photo with her guy on Instagram, writing, "Happiest 5 years with this one by my side. I love you [Sam Cusick] thank you for being my best friend and baby daddy."