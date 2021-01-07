'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Claps Back at Trolls Criticizing Her Parenting

✖

Lindsay Arnold is shutting down mom-shamers, sending them a strong message as she navigates the early days of motherhood with husband Sam Cusick and their 2-month-old daughter, Sage. Sharing a sassy photo of herself giving the thumbs up, the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote a pointed note on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

"This is my thumbs up to everyone out there who actually thinks it’s OK to comment or criticize anyone else’s parenting," the pro dancer, 26, commented. "Why? Why do we do this to others? Especially people we don’t know." While the new mom acknowledged she is "far from perfect" as she tries to make the best choices for her daughter, the public scrutiny is whole other thing.

"You don’t need to remind me of that but why don’t we use our energy instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize?" Arnold continued. "I’m very over it. So if that’s what you want to do on Instagram, please unfollow me and leave my kind and loving followers alone."

The mirrorball trophy winner welcomed daughter Sage via C-section in November, announcing the birth with a sweet family photo. "The most beautiful surprise on this special day," the So You Think You Can Dance alum wrote. "Baby Girl and mama are happy and well."

Revealing later that she and Cusick had decided to name their daughter Sage Jill Cusick, Arnold shared the name had special significance. "She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sam’s beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn’t help but see God’s hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick," she revealed on social media.

In December, Arnold shared that she was "completely obsessed" with her little girl while giving fans an update on their life together. "Little miss Sagey is growing sooo fast and it makes me sad and happy all at the same time!" the reality television personality captioned a sweet mother-daughter shot with her infant. As for Sage, the little one is "so alert," Arnold revealed "and is starting to catch our eyes and smile back" while melts her parents' hearts. "She giggles in her sleep and It’s the cutest thing ever!" the pro dancer continued. "She loves our ceiling fans and any bright lights. She is just the squishiest yummiest little nugget."