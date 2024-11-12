Major ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Returning for Tonight’s Episode

Sharna Burgess is back in the ballroom! Three years after stepping away from the ABC dance competition, the Mirrorball Trophy winner, 39, is set to return on tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 to mark the show’s milestone 500th episode.

Burgess’ appearance was confirmed in a hilarious teaser clip shared to Instagram. In the seconds-long video, Burgess bursts through a set of doors and into a studio where fellow DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko is scrolling on his phone. The clip was simply captioned, “DING DONG! #DWTS500th has a few surprises tonight.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Details on Burgess’ involvement in the milestone episode weren’t revealed, but the appearance will mark a special moment for the dancer. After first joining as a pro in 2013, and taking home the coveted prize with celeb partner Bobby Bones in Season 27, Burgess stepped away from DWTS after Season 30 in order to focus on her family. At the time, she and her then-fiancé Brian Austin Green had welcomed their son Zane Walker Green together. Burgess, however, did not return for Season 32, later revealing that she wasn’t asked to rejoin the show. She again sat out the currently-airing 33rd season.

Her big return to the ballroom comes as Dancing With the Stars prepares to celebrate a major milestone with the Tuesday, Nov. 12 episode. Originally debuting on ABC in 2005, the show is set to mark its 500th episode. The milestone is set to be celebrated in a big way, though details of the celebration, including which other former contestants or pros may return, are being kept tight-lipped.

Per ABC, the evening will kick off with an opening number choreographed by Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach before the remaining six couples take the ballroom to perform routines that pay tribute to past memorable. Among the routines, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough’s Season 5 performance to “Hey Pachuco” by Royal Crown Revue, and Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson will perform a Contemporary inspired by Riker Lynch and Allison Holker’s Season 20 performance to “Work Song” by Hozier. Meanwhile, both Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach and Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong will perform Argentine Tangos, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten will perform a Quickstep, and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz.

Dancing With the Stars’ milestone 500th episode airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes are available to stream on ABC.com and Hulu the next day. Season 33 wraps on Nov. 26, where one couple will win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.