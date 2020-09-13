'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Teases Another All-Stars Season With Special Twist

✖

It's been eight years since Dancing With The Stars last staged an all-star season, and pro dancer Cheryl Burke has the perfect idea for a second one. Burke, the longest-tenured pro dancer with over 20 seasons under her belt, said she would like to see a "redemption" season, where fan-favorite contestants would get another chance to win a mirror ball trophy. The upcoming season of DWTS, which kicks off on Monday, features 15 new contestants.

Burke noted that the show is "coming up to Season 30" and she recently spoke with King of Queens star Leah Remini, who competed in Season 17, about the idea of returning, Burke told TV Insider. "Maybe we could do a ‘redemption’ season and include people who have had to leave early due to injury?" she said. Another idea is bringing back contestants who were denied a win because they were voted off too soon. "Maybe Juan Pablo could come back? We could do a ‘who got voted off too early’ season," Burke said, referring to her Season 27 partner, Juan Pablo di Pace.

The only time DWTS has done an all-star season was back in fall 2012 for the 15th season. That season featured previous champions Drew Lachey, Helio Castroneves, Apolo Anton Ohno, Emmitt Smith, Kelly Monaco, and Shawn Johnson. TV host Melissa Rycroft was crowned the champion after coming in second to Johnson in Season 8. Burke danced with Smith that season.

Burke, 36, is participating in her 22nd season of DWTS this year, although she has not won since Season 3. Considering her experience, Burke told TV Insider she thinks she could also sit at the judge's table soon. "I think the network knows this. I feel like I’ve proven myself," she said. "I’m 35 and I want to have a family and have a roof over my head. I hope that the show would think that I’m capable. I do. Dance Moms [which I’ve hosted] believed in me."

DWTS Season 29 is the first season with Tyra Banks as host and will feature former pro dancer Derek Hough returning as a judge. Hough will take Len Goodman's spot since Goodman was not able to leave the U.K. due to coronavirus travel restrictions. This season's competitors are Monica Aldama, Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, AJ McLean, Jessie Metcalfe, Nelly, Charlies Oakley, Nev Schulman, Chrishell Stause and Johnny Weir. The new season begins Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.