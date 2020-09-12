'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals if She'll Join Derek Hough as Judge in Future

✖

Cheryl Burke is officially headed back to the dance floor for Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, which will premiere on Sept. 14. In advance of the show's premiere, Burke spoke with TV Insider about the plethora of changes that the ABC series will implement for the upcoming season. During her interview with the publication, the professional dancer even opened up about the possibility of joining Derek Hough, a fellow pro dancer, as a judge sometime in the future.

DWTS previously announced that Hough, who last appeared as a pro on the competition during Season 23, would return to the show in a much different capacity. Instead of dancing with one of the celebrity contestants, Hough will be joining the judging panel in place of Len Goodman. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Goodman is unable to be a part of the show live in the ballroom. As a result, Hough will take his place on the panel in-person, while Goodman will share his expertise from the United Kingdom. While speaking with TV Insider, Burke addressed the possibility of taking a turn on the judging panel just like Hough, telling the publication that she would "abso-freaking-lutely" do it. She added, "I think the network knows this. I feel like I’ve proven myself. I’m 35 and I want to have a family and have a roof over my head. I hope that the show would think that I’m capable. I do. Dance Moms [which I’ve hosted] believed in me."

Burke went on to share her thoughts on Hough taking a turn behind the judging panel, and she had nothing but kind things to say about him. "Derek is one of the most talented men I’ve ever met," she said. "I think that he has lots to contribute and share as far as having experience. People will truly respect his opinion. He knows what it takes to win. He knows how hard and stressful the show can be. He knows how rewarding it can be." Not only will things look a bit different behind the judging panel for the Season 29 premiere of DWTS, but the series also brought on a brand-new host for the upcoming season.

In mid-July, longtime host Tom Bergeron announced that he was let go from the program. It was subsequently reported that his co-host, Erin Andrews, would also not be coming back for Season 29 of DWTS. Following this shocking news, DWTS shared that they had tapped Tyra Banks to be the new host of the show. The decision to have Banks take over hosting duties was reportedly part of a "new creative direction" that the competition is heading in.