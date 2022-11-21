'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Reportedly Wants Len Goodman's Judge Spot

Cheryl Burke made headlines on Sunday after revealing her appearance on Monday's Dancing With the Stars will be her final dance. The decision comes a week after head judge Len Goodman is also stepping down after this season, marking a lot of change for fans after a season defined by it.

But according to a report in The Sun, Burke's retirement from the ballroom floor might be connected to Goodman's retirement. Hours before she announced her departure after this season, the rumor mill had Burke giving the show's producers what was described by the outlet as "an ultimatum."

After 26 seasons in the #DWTS family, tomorrow, @CherylBurke will take the stage for her farewell performance. You are an absolute icon and we thank you for so many years of creativity and entertainment! ❤️ We will miss you so much. pic.twitter.com/pd6Ue0fmUh — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 21, 2022

As The Sun details, Burke has allegedly felt plenty of frustration with the show in recent years and had been seeking some form of promotion. Burke has been a pro dancer on the series for 26 seasons and now stands on the edge of her final night with Monday's finale.

Derek Hough's ascendance to the judge's table in season 29 reportedly played a part in her frustration, though it was made clear that Burke had no ill feelings toward Hough. "To be clear, she is happy Derek got a judge's slot. If anything, she would love to be up there alongside him giving out critiques," the source told The Sun. "Cheryl has been dropping hints all season that this may be her final season on the show and she has made it abundantly clear now she wants to take Len's spot and deserves that chance.

"In fairness, she and others feel it should be a natural progression for someone like her to be handed a promotion," the source continued alleging. "Len's departure effectively makes it an ultimatum. Everyone sees this as the producers' time to 'put up or shut up.'"

This insider's allegations came to light before Burke released her statement on retirement. If there is any truth with her quest to become one of the show's judges, her retirement announcement raises some alarms that she really will be finished after the season finale.

Still, her use and focus on it being the end of her dancing time on the show gives hope that she could still end up at the judge's table. Dancing With the Stars season 31 will wrap up on Monday with its season finale on Disney+. Fans can stream the show live on the platform starting at 8 p.m. ET.