'Dancing With the Stars': Cheryl Burke's Exit Has Fans Weeping

Dancing With The Stars fans dread saying goodbye to longtime professional dancer Cheryl Burke, who is preparing for her "farewell dance" on the series. During seasons two and three, the professional dancer became the first to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy twice consecutively. About a month after saying Season 31 would "likely" be her last season, the longtime DWTS pro confirmed her departure. Burke said she would probably leave DWTS after her elimination alongside celebrity partner Sam Champion on her Burke in the Game podcast. She explained, "A lot of people have asked me if this is my last season. The answer to that question is likely yes, this is my last season, as a dancer that is." She explained that leaving the show would be "hard," but her "body is telling me to stop." DWTS mainstay Len Goodman, who has been with the show since Season 1, also announced that he would retire at the season's end.

Since she will no longer compete on the show, the 38-year-old ballroom dancer said she hopes to replace Len Goodman next season. One insider reported that she wants the slot Goodman holds on the panel and is eyeing becoming a judge. Despite Burke's extensive DWTS career, there has been no confirmation of her joining as a judge. Currently, she and fellow pro Pasha Pashkov are rehearsing for the finale. DWTS fans are certainly hoping that Burke continues to work on the show in one way or another as they mourn her exit while celebrating her journey on the reality competition program. Read on to find out what they are saying about the beloved dancer on social media.