'Dancing With the Stars': Cheryl Burke's Exit Has Fans Weeping

Dancing With The Stars fans dread saying goodbye to longtime professional dancer Cheryl Burke, who is preparing for her "farewell dance" on the series. During seasons two and three, the professional dancer became the first to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy twice consecutively. About a month after saying Season 31 would "likely" be her last season, the longtime DWTS pro confirmed her departure. Burke said she would probably leave DWTS after her elimination alongside celebrity partner Sam Champion on her Burke in the Game podcast. She explained, "A lot of people have asked me if this is my last season. The answer to that question is likely yes, this is my last season, as a dancer that is." She explained that leaving the show would be "hard," but her "body is telling me to stop." DWTS mainstay Len Goodman, who has been with the show since Season 1, also announced that he would retire at the season's end.
Since she will no longer compete on the show, the 38-year-old ballroom dancer said she hopes to replace Len Goodman next season. One insider reported that she wants the slot Goodman holds on the panel and is eyeing becoming a judge. Despite Burke's extensive DWTS career, there has been no confirmation of her joining as a judge. Currently, she and fellow pro Pasha Pashkov are rehearsing for the finale. DWTS fans are certainly hoping that Burke continues to work on the show in one way or another as they mourn her exit while celebrating her journey on the reality competition program. Read on to find out what they are saying about the beloved dancer on social media.
After 26 seasons in the #DWTS family, tomorrow, @CherylBurke will take the stage for her farewell performance. You are an absolute icon and we thank you for so many years of creativity and entertainment! ❤️ We will miss you so much. pic.twitter.com/pd6Ue0fmUh— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 21, 2022
we have ever seen. On top of that the season has been excellent. The finale should have been at least 3 hours or a two night event. Squeezing all of that into 2 hours just doesn't feel right— taylor stan | mikey (@whatsafastgame) November 20, 2022
One Twitter user lamented, "Damnnnnnn.... She will absolutely be missed. This is gut wrenching. What a shame most of us cannot view the finale live. Y'all should have made sure it was watchable on abc at least for the finale. You have Len leaving, Chery leaving and one of the best/most impactful top fours we have ever seen. On top of that the season has been excellent. The finale should have been at least 3 hours or a two night event. Squeezing all of that into 2 hours just doesn't feel right."
Damn; Len, and now @CherylBurke?😭😭😭 Thank you so muchCheryl, for your immense dedication to Dancing With The Stars, throughout the years. We will miss you, so much; all the best to you, in the future!!!— Kathryne (@KathryneGayle) November 20, 2022
Another person wrote, "Damn; Len, and now @CherylBurke?😭😭😭 Thank you so muchCheryl, for your immense dedication to Dancing With The Stars, throughout the years. We will miss you, so much; all the best to you, in the future!!!"
I will always remember Cheryl & Drew Lachey dancing to the song "Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy"... in the Finale where they won the Championship!
A Dancing With the Stars fan took a trip down memory lane, recalling, "The early years of "Dancing with the Stars, I will always remember Cheryl & Drew Lachey dancing to the song "Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy"... in the Finale where they won the Championship!"
Cheryl Burke, you will always be famous to me. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/N0Pcynerts— Autumn (@dwts_babe) November 20, 2022
A Cheryl fan tweeted a collage of the pro dancer from different performances on the show and simply wrote, "Cheryl Burke, you will always be famous to me."
CHERYL BURKE PLOP YOURSELF DOWN IN THE JUDGES SEAT NOW— michael (@DWTS_BB) November 15, 2022
One user's comment got a bit...capslock-y, in reaction to speculation that Burke wanted to replace Len Goodman as a DWTS judge. "CHERYL BURKE PLOP YOURSELF DOWN IN THE JUDGES SEAT NOW."
Although many may see this as a sad moment, let's not be selfish. I wish you Luck in all your Endeavors Cheryl Burke.— L Medina (@LMedina91669) November 20, 2022
One fan urged others not to wallow in despair. "Although many may see this as a sad moment, let's not be selfish. I wish you Luck in all your Endeavors Cheryl Burke."