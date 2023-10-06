'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Caught Swearing During Live Broadcast

Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd couldn't hold back her feelings about her and celebrity partner Barry Williams' low-scoring dance during Tuesday's episode of the live ABC dance competition. Following their cha-cha to "Oye Como Va" by Tito Puente, Murgatroyd was caught saying something like, "Oh s-" or "Bulls-" upon getting a five out of 10 from judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

While the curse word didn't air, fans pointed out that you could see the pro mouth the words as the broadcast went silent for a moment as it was censored. Murgatroyd and Williams would go on to get only 15 out of 30 points from the judges for their Latin week dance, one point less than their score of 16 out of 30 last week for the Brady Bunch star's foxtrot to "It's a Sunshine Day" during the premiere. Williams had expressed prior to his week two performance that he was hoping for high scores from the judges as he had just celebrated his 69th birthday, possibly adding to Murgatroyd's feelings about the judges' responses.

Prior to the Dancing With the Stars Season 32 premiere, Murgatroyd expressed her confidence in her partner to PopCulture. "I'm feeling confident. I think Barry might surprise some people," the dancer said at the time. "He's an amazing human being." Having just returned to the dance show after welcoming son Rio in June, the new mom added, "I feel like he's the perfect partner for me this season. We're not going too crazy with the rehearsals. We are just taking it chill and he's just been amazing. Just a really nice person to spend four or five hours a day with. That's what you really hope for truly, to be in a room with somebody who you really like – and I really like him."

Fortunately for Williams, he will have the chance to dance again next week, as it was Jamie Lynn Spears and her partner Alan Bersten who were sent packing at the end of Tuesday's show following their 16 out of 30 cha-cha. "Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and i appreciate the tremendous amount [of] love and support," the Zoey 102 star wrote on Instagram following her elimination, adding, "This was an amazing experience, and I'm very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!" Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.