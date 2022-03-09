‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Announces Engagement: ‘Best Decision of My Life’

Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong is engaged! The professional dancer, 27, popped the question to girlfriend Brylee Ivers on March 7, calling it the “easiest decision” he’s ever made. Sharing photos of the sweet moment the social media manager agreed to be his wife alongside close-up photos of her stunning diamond ring, Armstrong gushed over his new fiancée.

“I made a good decision a while back to ask you on a date…made the BEST decision of my life asking you to be my wife last night!” he wrote. “I love you forever bry!” Ivers shared the same photos to her Instagram with the caption, “My whole heart for my whole life. I can’t wait to marry you @brandonarmstrong !!!!!” with Armstrong commenting below, “The easiest decision I’ve ever made to be honest! i love you babe!”

Dancing With the Stars pros like Daniella Karagach, Alan Bersten and Lindsay Arnold were quick to send their congratulations, as were many of the celebs who have appeared on the ABC dance competition over the years. Arnold wrote, “YESS!!!!!! I am so happy for you two!” while Bersten added, “Let’s fricken go!!!!! … So proud of you.”

Nikki Bella, who herself is engaged to Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, commented, “Aww congrats Brandon!!! So happy for you!!” while Season 30 alum Amanda Kloots added, “Omg!!!! Congratulations Brandon!!!” The Office‘s Kate Flannery, who danced on Season 28, also congratulated the duo, writing, “Congratulations, Brandon! I’m so happy for you!”

Soon after their engagement, Armstrong told PEOPLE all about the special night he planned for his love. “I’ve been planning it for a couple months,” he told the outlet. “Brylee is big on memories. So I was thinking, what if I made a movie trailer that she could keep forever? One of the first times we had a deep conversation was outside a movie theater.” Ivers noted that it was there that Armstrong first told her he loved her.

“I wanted it to be perfect, as representative of what we’ve done so far, everything we stand for,” Armstrong continued. “I wanted it to be big and bright. But I’m not a good talker and crier. I started crying when the trailer came out and I knew I was screwed. All of our best friends and family were there and I walked her down to the front, told her I loved her and can’t wait to start a family with her. I’m just so excited for our future together!”