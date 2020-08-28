✖

Artem Chigvintsev's video teasing his celebrity partner was overrun by Dancing With the Stars fans calling for longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews to be reinstated after the duo was replaced by Tyra Banks ahead of Season 29. The pro dancer took to the DWTS official Instagram earlier this week ahead of the big Sept. 2 reveal on Good Morning America as to which stars will be taking to the ballroom with a message to fans.

Describing himself as "excited" and "a little nervous" to learn with whom he would be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy, Chigvintsev asked viewers to weigh in on which celeb with whom they would like to see him paired. The comment section was filled with suggestions like sister-in-law-to-be Brie Bella and Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, but much of the discourse surrounded Bergeron and Andrews being let go.

"Just bring Tom and Erin back," one person commented, as another chimed in, "Not watching this Year because they got rid of Tom and Erin. If they bring them back I will watch." A different user agreed they were "boycotting" the show until Bergeron and Andrews were reinstated, while another wrote of Banks, "Boo on the new host. I will not be watching this season." Others had the idea that both the hosts could come back as dancers. "How about bring Tom back as a contestant?????" one person floated.

Bergeron broke the news on Twitter last month that he had been ousted after 15 years hosting DWTS, and ABC soon confirmed that Andrews was also out after six seasons as co-host. "As we embark on a new creative direction, [Bergeron] departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," ABC said in a statement last month. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Banks was announced days later as the new host, telling Good Morning America of her new role on the show, "It is gonna be so next level. I am having meetings with the producer that I walked in to join, Andrew Llinares, and... he's like, 'Tyra, you just don’t know. It's gonna be next level. We're doing all this crazy stuff, taking to the next level, but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready, 'cause it’s gonna be different."