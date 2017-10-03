‘Dancing with the Stars’ Will Not Have an Elimination

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars)

The best part of Dancing With the Stars‘ guilty pleasure episode is that no one has to go home sad at the end of it. Monday night’s episode will not contain an elimination.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode began five minutes late after a special update about the shooting in Las Vegas. The show also began with a moment of silence to honor the victims of the horrific Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino attack.

During the two episodes last week, Barbara Corcoran and Debbie Gibson were the first two competitors to go.

It will be difficult to pare off another duo at the next elimination round, which is expected to be a double elimination next week to make up for this week’s missed elimination. All of the competitors have stepped up their game. Nikki Bella stunned with a risque Fifty Shades of Grey inspired performance, while Victoria Arlen somehow managed to bring a touch of gravitous to Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping.” Lindsay Sterling’s pajama jive also stole the show, earning a nine from each judge.

Going into week four, the contestants will be judged on the performances given in tonight’s episode. Another couple will be eliminated based on a combination of the judges’ scores and America’s vote.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars air on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.