‘Dancing With the Stars’: Here’s What Each Couple Will Dance to Monday Night

Dancing With the Stars will return for more dances and an elimination on Monday night and fans now know what each couple will dance to.

ABC has not only released what style of dances each couple will perform, but also the songs that will accompany them. Each choice will apparently reflect an important year of his or her life.

Among the celeb-artist pairings are Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott dancing to Queen, Terrell Owens using Whitney Houston and Frankie Muniz performing to Coldplay.

Vanessa Lachey has one of the most interesting soundtrack choices of the evening. She and partner Maks Chmerkovskiy (who was battling personal issues last week) will dance to “Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)” by Vanessa’s husband and fellow DWTS competitor, Nick Lachey.

See the full list of dances and song choices below.

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess – Jazz – “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Jive – “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Quickstep – “Adventure of a Lifetime” by Coldplay

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Contemporary – “Take Me Home” by Us The Duo

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Viennese Waltz – “Anchor” by Mindy Gledhill

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd – Contemporary – “Falling Slowly” by Marketa Irglova & Glen Hansard

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Contemporary – “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko – Foxtrot – “Over My Head (Cable Car)” by The Fray

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Viennese Waltz – “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy – Rumba – “Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)” by Nick Lachey

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Foxtrot – “I Lived” by OneRepublic

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.