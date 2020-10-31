'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold's Lavish Baby Nursery Revealed

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold took Season 29 off since she and husband Sam Cusick are expecting their first child, a baby girl. With the baby due in November, the 26-year-old Arnold showed off the lavish nursery the couple prepared for their new bundle of joy. Arnold announced her pregnancy in May and has kept fans up to date on every step. On Tuesday, Arnold said she reached 38 weeks into her pregnancy.

Arnold said one of the first things she was excited about when she learned she was expecting was getting to design a nursery. "We have had this room in our house for the past two years now that's been completely empty. It's kind of like our junk room, but I've always known that I wanted it to be our nursery and I was so excited for the day when I got to design it and so excited to work with Four Chairs Furniture & Design," Arnold told E! News Friday. "They designed our entire home, did all of our décor, so I knew already that they were gonna be my first choice for our nursery."

Although Arnold knows she is having a girl, the Mirror Ball trophy winner said she told her nursey designer she wanted a neutral look with "fun personality elements." The room leans heavily on beige tones and was inspired by an African safari, with pictures of animals on the wall. This choice was a reference to Arnold and Cusick getting engaged in Tanzania. The couple also thought ahead, getting a crib "solid for all our kids" and made of natural wood.

Arnold loved the final look for the room. "We absolutely love how everything turned out and just feel like it perfectly captured our vision for our nursery and for our baby girl," she said. "I'm just so excited to see her in there. I think it's going to be so incredible just having that all come together."

Arnold also shared all the photos on her Instagram page, where she revealed earlier this week she is 38 weeks along. She was surprised she was "still able to get up and move," since she was afraid the round ligament pain she experienced earlier in her pregnancy would make that difficult. She connected with trainers on The Bright App, who helped her find safe wats to workout while pregnant.

Arnold is not the only DWTS pro sitting out this season due to a pregnancy. Witney Carson is expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister. Last week, Carson said she was now in her third trimester. Carson recently told Entertainment Tonight it was fun to be pregnant at the same time as her close friend. "We've obviously known each other since we were about 9 years old, so to do literally everything together has just been so special and I cannot wait to be mothers together," she said.