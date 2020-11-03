'Dancing With the Stars': Justina Machado's Samba Drives Fans Wild

One Day at a Time star Justina Machado brought the heat to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom Monday night, as she and pro dance partner Sasha Farber danced a brilliant Samba to Sergio Mendes' "Magalenha." Machado has consistently impressed viewers at home and the judges, and her performance this week continued that streak. She received a 27/30 from the judges for her performance with Farber.

In the introduction to the dance, Machado reflected on her love of Latin music and how important West Side Story was for her as an inspiration. It was the first time she saw a Puerto Rican in a major movie and instantly became a fan of Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her role in the film. Today, Moreno plays Machado's mother on One Day at a Time and she even sent in a video wishing her the best of luck on DWTS. "I knew I wanted to become a performer when I was younger. I wanted to dance and I wanted to sing and I wanted to be an actress," Machado said. "I just wanted to be like Rita Moreno. So, Rita, I'm dancing the samba for you."

After the dance, the judges praised her performance. Carrie Ann Inaba noticed a stumble but praised Machado for not letting it hold her back. Derek Hough noted that Machado needed to "articulate" her feet a little more, but said she was "so fun to watch." As for Bruno Tonioli, he could barely hold back his excitement, telling her she makes "every hour feel like happy hour."