‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Announces Semi-Finals Songs, Dances

It’s Dancing With the Stars: Juniors first semi-final night ever in the ballroom, and the four remaining junior teams are bringing their all to make it through to next week’s finale.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of the Dancing With the Stars spinoff, the couples will take on two separate dances as they compete for the Mirrorball Trophy — one dance to a song of their choice, and another as part of a dance duo with another team.

At the end of the night, one of the teams will be eliminated, based on a combination of their scores from the audience and judges Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and Dancing with the Stars: Athletes champion Adam Rippon.

Which team will find themselves dancing in the ballroom for the last time tonight?

Here’s what the couples will be performing for their first dance of the night:

Avengers: Infinity War actress Ariana Greenblatt and junior pro partner Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) will perform a foxtrot to “We’re All in This Together” by the High School Musical cast.

Dance Moms alum and model/singer Mackenzie Ziegler and junior pro partner Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) will take on the paso doblé to “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga.

Black-ish actor Miles Brown and junior pro partner Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) will dance the cha cha to “Shake Senora” by Pitbull featuring T-Pain and Sean Paul.

Pro skater Sky Brown and junior pro partner JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) will perform the Argentine tango to “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons.

Here’s what the remaining teams will perform for the dance duos portion of the night:

The first dance duo will be comprised of Ziegler and pro partner Rosen performing alongside Brown and pro partner Arnold to “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus.

The second dance duo will consist of Greenblatt and junior pro Celestine with Brown and pro partner JT Church to “369” by Rhett George.

Outside of the competition, the couples will also take on a fun opening number alongside their adult mentors, judges and hosts Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz as they perform to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Cut to the Feeling.”

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC