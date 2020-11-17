'Dancing With the Stars': Johnny Weir's Supporters Heartbroken After Semi-Finals Elimination
The Semi-Finals of Dancing With the Stars took place on Monday night, and fans were not happy with the final results. Figure skating star Johnny Weir and his partner Britt Stewart were one of the two couples eliminated as they have the lowest score and lowest fan votes. Weir spoke to Entertainment Tonight after the semifinals and expressed his disappointment.
"I feel horrific," Weir said. "I gave everything that I had for this competition and I have no regrets at all about the performances that we gave. At the end of the day, it does come down to your scores from the judges as well as how the public sees you and if they choose to vote for you. Honestly, I would 100 times choose to be myself over being popular, and I think that that is a strong message that we have shown this whole competition."
Stewart, who's a Dancing with the Stars rookie, expressed how proud of what she and Weir accomplished this season. "Johnny has brought so much amazing light to my life for these last couple months and I'm so proud of our journey," she said. "I think we represent a minority that people can see. We represent a representation, and we really broke boundaries in this competition." Here's a look at fans reacting to Weir being eliminated.
I love you, Johnny Weir. You and Britt deserved to go to the finals. ❤😭— Lauren Raab (@laurenraab) November 17, 2020
AND Johnny Weir 🥺🥺🥺— bmic (@brookemiccio) November 17, 2020
It's clear that fans are not happy with Weir being eliminated. But at the same time, Weir and Stewart didn't receive enough votes while receiving the lowest score from the judges, meaning their time on Dancing With the Stars has come to an end.
Nelly showed great improvement and gave a great semifinal jive performance. However, if votes didn’t depend on popularity but on dancing Johnny Weir (who also showed improvement) should’ve been in his place.#DWTS— Rosalind (Roz): Biden 46 🇺🇸💙🖖 (@CSCteacher) November 17, 2020
Seriously I can't get over the fact that Johnny Weir and Britt were eliminated. I thought they would be winners or at least runners-up. How shocking! 😔— Melissa (@MelissaYuvanc) November 17, 2020
There are some who think that Weir should be in the finals instead of Nelly. Could the voting have been about who is more popular and not so much about the performances as the Twitter user above mentioned?
The fact that Johnny Weir was sent home and not into the finals on DWTS is literally CRIMINAL— ♡ Anna ♡ (@annarose430) November 17, 2020
ITS A SKAM. DWTS. VOTED JOHNNY WEIR OFF. DDONT BE SAD. JOHNNY. YOU. WERE. THE. BEST💖💖💖🐦🐦🐦— jsg03 (@JoyceGr35598905) November 17, 2020
When it comes down to it, fans want to see Weir in the finals. One fan said it's "criminal" for him and Stewart to be eliminated. Another fan stated that the voting results were a "scam."
Why do DWTS fans hate Johnny Weir ? Jebus— Nicksgiving (@GoatimusPrime) November 17, 2020
Another fan asks the question of why do the fans of Dancing with the Stars hate Weir? It's an interesting question considering he received a low number of votes during his performance in the Semi-Finals.
I HATE DWTS. YOU ELIMINATED JOHNNY WEIR!!!!!! IM NEVER WATCHING IT AGAIN— jsg03 (@JoyceGr35598905) November 17, 2020
How can you eliminate. Johnny weir. So. Wrong!!!!!!!!— jsg03 (@JoyceGr35598905) November 17, 2020
Another Twitter user hates Dancing with the Stars because of Weir's elimination. According to fans on social media, Weir and Stewart were one of the most popular couples on the show and should have had a chance to win the season.
Johnny Weir and Britt's Jazz was amazing!!!!! So so good!!!!! Man I'm gonna be so broken hearted if they leave tonight! Wish Derek could give em an 11!!!!! #DancingWiththeStars #All10s #ILived— GuyGirlSmuckers (@GuyGirlSmuckers) November 17, 2020
#johnnyweir YOU BOTH WERE FANTASTIC!!!! Really enjoyed!!! Britt super fantastic dancer/Teacher!!! @DancingABCStats #DWTS— Blackearthangel/BIDENwon! (@blackearthangel) November 17, 2020
Another reason fans are upset with Weir leaving is how he performed before being voted out. Weir and Stewart's routine impressed many fans on social media as well as the judges.
DTWS fabulous season. Johnny Weir is and was ultimately beautifully fabulous. Walk proud and hold your head high. 😘😍🤩🥰🤗💖💃— Teresa Jones (@bjtjnobear) November 17, 2020
Johnny Weir. The best on Dwts— jsg03 (@JoyceGr35598905) November 17, 2020
In the end, fans were really happy with the way Weir performed on Dancing With the Stars. As Weir mentioned, he gave everything he had and left everything on the dance floor.