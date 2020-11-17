The Semi-Finals of Dancing With the Stars took place on Monday night, and fans were not happy with the final results. Figure skating star Johnny Weir and his partner Britt Stewart were one of the two couples eliminated as they have the lowest score and lowest fan votes. Weir spoke to Entertainment Tonight after the semifinals and expressed his disappointment.

"I feel horrific," Weir said. "I gave everything that I had for this competition and I have no regrets at all about the performances that we gave. At the end of the day, it does come down to your scores from the judges as well as how the public sees you and if they choose to vote for you. Honestly, I would 100 times choose to be myself over being popular, and I think that that is a strong message that we have shown this whole competition."

Stewart, who's a Dancing with the Stars rookie, expressed how proud of what she and Weir accomplished this season. "Johnny has brought so much amazing light to my life for these last couple months and I'm so proud of our journey," she said. "I think we represent a minority that people can see. We represent a representation, and we really broke boundaries in this competition." Here's a look at fans reacting to Weir being eliminated.