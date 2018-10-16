‘Dancing With the Stars’ Competitor John Schneider’s Wardrobe Malfunction Derails Dance

John Schneider’s fancy buttons were almost the downfall of his Dancing With the Stars trio performance Monday, as they snagged pro partner Emma Slater‘s hair and kicked off their Argentine tango on the wrong foot.

The Dukes of Hazzard actor and Slater were paired with *NSYNC member and two-time DWTS alum Joey Fatone for trio night, performing the Greek god-inspired tango to “Torn” by Nathan Lanier.

But the complicated buttons on the actor’s vest caught in the pro dancer’s hairpins meant to make her look like Medusa, causing her to rip out a chunk of her hair to keep going. The move was designed to keep things going, but the tense moment wasn’t missed by anyone.

Host Tom Bergeron asked the contestant, “I gotta ask before we go to the judges, did Emma get caught on your vest there?”

“Yeah, she pulled her hair out,” he answered.

Slater stepped in, saying, “Yes, I got so many hair pins in, all these darn snakes, that I just like attached on.”

The judges definitely noticed the error as well, awarding the trio a 21/30.

“It started out rough … not just the hair, but there was a lift and the way you came out of the lift was a bit messy,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba said before praising them for their “gravitas” on stage.

Judge Len Goodman added, “It was a bit of a Greek tragedy just to start with” of the hair pulling, at which point Slated jumped in again to say, “I feel so bad, it was my hair.”

After their disappointing time with the judges, Schneider gave a little behind-the-scenes look as to what went on to host Erin Andrews.

“[Slater] said before, “If anything goes wrong, just keep going,’” he explained. “As soon as her hair got caught in there, she went rip and she looked at me like, ‘Let’s dance.’”

When asked about her sore head, the pro sweetly said, “I thought I wouldn’t have any hair left, but it didn’t bother me. I just want these guys to have the best night and just show them the love they’ve shared me all week.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

