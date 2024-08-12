'Catfish' Host Nev Schulman Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Bike Accident

Another celebrity has been involved in a serious biking accident. Just weeks after Angelina and Brad Pitt's son, Pax, was admitted into the intensive care unit after suffering reported head trauma from a motorbike accident, Catfish staple, Nev Schulman, has been hospitalized with serious injuries after he was in an accident while in route to pick up his son from school.

He announced it in an Instagram post. The longtime host and producer of MTV reality series revealed he fractured his neck in a bike accident last week, as he noted in a post to his verified account . He was hit by a truck.

"I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement," Schulman wrote. "I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious." He revealed that he received care at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital in Southampton, New York, was "remarkable."

Due to the accident, he was unable to pick up his son, one of the three children he shares with wife Laura Perlongo. Schulman said he suffered fractures to two vertebrae in his neck. Luckily, he was not left paralyzed.

"My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are humans," Schulman wrote. He showed several images of his injuries and recovery. The photos include X-ray images and photos of him wearing a neck brace.

"It's hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again," he wrote. He noted that he's grateful for the outcome, as it could be worse, explaining, "It's true what they say – life can change in an instant."

He added: "I'm lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I'm really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude."