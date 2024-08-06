How 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Feels About Possibly Joining 'Dancing With the Stars'

Gerry Turner admitted he'd "be open to any and all opportunities" when it comes to a possible chance to compete on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

The cast for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars should be revealed in a matter of weeks, and Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner isn't counting out a trip to the Ballroom. Throughout DWTS' 32 seasons, the series has seen several stars from the Bachelor franchise vying for the Mirrorball Trophy, with Bachelorette leads Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe winning their respective seasons. Assuming DWTS keeps up tradition, Turner may very well be competing or, at the very least, eyeing a dance or two in the ballroom, and he's not completely opposed.

"I would be open to any and all opportunities because as much fun as I've had up to this point, and as much fun as my family has had coming along with me on this journey, I wouldn't say no to anything," the 72-year-old told The Post. "I would have to kind of get more information before I committed to something. But gosh, I mean, how fun could that be?"

The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson is the most recent Bachelor franchise alum to hit the ballroom, coming in fourth place with partner Artem Chigvintsev during Season 32. While Turner did find love on The Golden Bachelor with Theresa Nist, the two ultimately divorced not long after the wedding. Since he didn't get a happy ending on one show, perhaps DWTS could be his next project. He certainly wouldn't be the first competitor on the older side, and with him being in the Bachelor franchise, it's a big possibility.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is set to premiere on Sept. 17, but as of now, not one celebrity contestant has been confirmed, as well as what pros will be returning or joining. It's unknown when the cast will be announced, but it shouldn't be much longer now since we're almost a month away. It's hard to tell if Gerry Turner will be joining the cast, but knowing that he is definitely on board should hopefully be a good sign.

The Golden Bachelor will be taking a backseat this fall on ABC while The Golden Bachelorette makes its debut. Joan Vassos, who tried to win Turner's heart, will be the first-ever Golden Bachelorette, proving that it's never too late to find your true love. Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.