‘Dancing With the Stars’: Janet Jackson Resurfaces for Intro, and Fans Are Here for It

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 continued with another themed night on Monday, paying tribute to Janet Jackson. Although the “All for You” singer could not be at the ballroom in Los Angeles, she still made a surprise appearance virtually. Jackson’s appearance had the pop legend’s fans excited for a whole night of dances to her music.

Jackson, 55, was all smiles as she spoke to host Tyra Banks live from London at the beginning of the episode. “I think it’s great,” Jackson said when asked what it was like to have her songs danced to in ballroom and Latin styles. “I love all styles. I love all types of dance. It’s another way to express yourself. If you don’t do it through words, another way you can express yourself is through dance.”

Banks’ next question about Jackson’s different personalities on and off-stage embarrassed the singer. “It’s my life. I love it. It’s my job,” she said of performing. “I enjoy what I do. I also enjoy my day job.” Jackson said she was “so honored” to have a whole night of DWTS dedicated to her work.

The Jackson songs featured on DWTS are “Escapade,” “All for You,” “If,” “Any Time, Any Place,” “Black Cat,” “Miss You Much,” “Rhythm Nation,” “Feedback,” “Together Again,” “Again,” “That’s The Way Love Goes” and “Made for Now.” She is the third artist to receive a special tribute this season, following Britney Spears and Queen. This season also had a whole night dedicated to songs from Grease.

Jackson’s brother Tito Jackson recently told Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef that a Jackson family reunion tour with Jackson was possible in the future. “That’s been talked about for so many years in that’s very possible,” Tito said, reports ET Canada. “Hopefully, that can happen. You know, we can have the entire family on stage, you know, separately, at once; however we plan to do it, but that would be a great package.”

Scroll on to see how Jackson fans have responded to the DWTS tribute night. DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

