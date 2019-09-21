‘DWTS’ Celeb James Van Der Beek Has Fans Cheering With Video Shaving 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Head

Dancing With The Stars contestant James Van Der Beek had his fans in stitches when he posted a video of his 5-year-old daughter Annabel getting her hair shaved. The video ends with Annabel showing off a unique hairstyle, with only one side of her head shaved. More than a thousand of Van Der Beek’s fans praised the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on Sep 20, 2019 at 9:18am PDT

“I don’t know if my parents would have ever let me do this… because I don’t know if I would have had the balls to even go for it. VanDerBeek2.0,” the Dawson’s Creek star wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of Van Der Beek’s fans loved Annabel’s unique look.

“I love her courage. Her little giggle like ‘Oh it’s happening!’” one fan wrote.

“Omg I can’t take how adorable and cool she is!” another chimed in.

“Maaan, I want to have her determination! i loved that she didn’t blink or squirm when the stylist made the first cut… POWER TO YOU!!!” another wrote.

“Omg I love it!!! I love that so many parents are now letting their kids explore with hair styles. My Dad would have said NOPE! Lol,” one really excited fan added.

Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, are also parents to Olivia, 8; Emilia, 2, Joshua, 6, and Gwendolyn, 8 months. The couple has been married since 2010.

Van Der Beek is best known for playing the title role in Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003 and recently starred in FX’s Pose. Coincidentally, he played a fictional version of himself on ABC’s cult series Don’t Trust The B– In Apartment 23, in which he went on Dancing With The Stars. Now, he is a contestant on the show in real life.

Van Der Beek showed off some slick dance moves with pro dance partner Emma Slater in Monday’s Season 28 premiere. They earned a 21/30, the highest score on the night, for their tango to Imagine Dragons’ “Whatever It Takes.”

“It feels really good,” Van Der Beek told Entertainment Tonight after the dance. “Yeah, I’m surprised. I’m having a great time.”

Slater, who previously won the Mirror Ball Trophy with Rashad Jennings in Season 24, had nothing but praise for the actor.

“I can’t wait, I see so much potential in him. It makes me really excited. But it’s a lot of pressure, you know. A lot,” Slater told ET. “We just gotta enjoy it… We rehearse a lot and we rarely take breaks. We’re so invested.”

“I just love being on stage … I love to dance, I love to move. It just seemed like the most fun thing I could possibly do,” Van Der Beek told ET. “I started out doing theater and I really miss that audience. So, I think I’m just going to let the crowd pull me through.”

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Getty Images