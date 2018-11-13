Here’s Who Will Be Competing for the Mirrorball Trophy in the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

It’s down to four teams in the race for the Dancing With the Stars season 27 Mirrorball Trophy after two more pairs were sent home during Monday’s shocking semi-finals.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Joe Amabile were eliminated after Monday’s semi-final live show, in which pairs were tasked with performing one dance dedicated to someone in their life and a second dance chosen by the judges that they had performed in the past.

Bachelorette alum”Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and pro partner Jenna Johnson earned a 22/30 for their contemporary dance to “This Year’s Love” by David Gray, dedicated to the women in his life, and a 24/30 for their judges’ choice quickstep to “Check it Out” by Oh the Larceny.

Shockingly, Fuller House actor Di Pace and pro partner Cheryl Burke were awarded a 30/30 from the judges for the Argentine tango to “Libertango” from Forever Tango, dedicated to his mother, that judges said was the best thing they had seen in all their years on DWTS, and another perfect 30/30 for their second salsa, chosen by the judges to be set to “Tu Sonrisa” by Elvis Crespo.

Here’s how the four remaining couples performed during Monday’s semi-finals:

Model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten earned a 28/30 for their waltz to “Water” by Bishop Briggs, which Ren dedicated to Bersten amid their showmance, and a 30/30 for their judges’ choice jive to “Yes” by Merry Clayton.

Country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess were awarded a 21/30 for their salsa to “GDFR” by Flo Rida, dedicated to his “people,” and a 24/30 for their “shocking” judges’ choice jive performance to “Gimme Some Lovin” by The Spencer Davis Group.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro partner Keo Motsepe took home a 30/30 for their emotional contemporary dance to “Stand Up for Something” by Andra Day, dedicated to late director and friend Simon Fitzmaurice,who died due to ALS. Their second score was a 28/30 for their judges’ choice foxtrot to “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman.

Zombies actor Milo Manheim and pro partner Witney Carson were scored a 27/30 for their Argentine tango to “Pray for Me” by The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, dedicated to his mom, and a 28/30 for their judges’ choice cha cha to “Good Feeling” by Austin French.

Next week’s finale will be the last chance for the four remaining pairs to strut their stuff on the dance floor and prove themselves not only to the judges but the fans at home. But who will walk away with the Mirrorball trophy this season?

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless