'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Sound off on Skai Jackson Grabbing Alan Bersten's Hair During Slip
Tuesday's episode of Dancing With the Stars was filled with yet another round of stunning performances from some of your favorite celebrities. But, the episode also featured a slightly awkward occurrence during Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten's samba, as there was a moment when the Disney star slipped and accidentally grabbed onto her partner's hair to steady herself. The moment soon made the rounds on social media, and DWTS fans didn't waste any time in weighing in with their thoughts about the pair's routine.
At one point during the pair's samba routine, Jackson slipped as she kicked her leg over Bersten's head for one of their moves. However, she nearly fell to the ground before Bersten grabbed onto her and she grabbed onto his hair for support. The pair's score for the night (15 out of 30) reflected this minor blip in the routine. Following the episode, Jackson took to Twitter to acknowledge the moment by holding her head up high and keeping everything in perspective. She wrote, "Yes, the floor was slippery and we slipped a little bit.. it happens." The actor went on to joke about the situation in subsequent tweets, as she posted a gif of their slip and captioned it with "Goodbye" and a couple of crying emojis.
Goodbye 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ui5GObuPQE— Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) September 23, 2020
Many DWTS fans responded to say that they understand that things like this can happen on a live show. Of course, many of those very fans got in on the fun themselves by commenting on the awkward situation.
Having Fun With It
“You’re probably wondering how I got here” 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/hjcfbWOaXI— bryanna (@brylujannieves) September 23, 2020
Cue The Screams
IM SCREAMINGGG, love you Skai😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vf92MNDOnn— 🧍🏽♀️ (@fullcourseEnzie) September 23, 2020
Props To Bersten
And he still kept smiling 😭😭😭 I’d be screaming if that was me, props to him— greasie (@LisasGreases) September 23, 2020
Cackles
Jsbnsisijshskl you grabbed him by the hair...I'm cackling pic.twitter.com/QzD2cj1yIR— #TEAMDRAMA Davonne won veto! #BB22 (@SweetBBfan) September 23, 2020
That Hair Grab
Its the hair grab for me🤣🤣😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/1dNNYZBkvG— 🌃Lacey Coleman🌆 (@LColeman1998) September 23, 2020
Hoping No One Noticed
When you hope nobody notices that pic.twitter.com/QolOhJGkkE— New Face (@newfacemag) September 23, 2020
The Show Must Go On
And y’all both kept going 😭👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾— James Fulford (@JamesFulford18) September 23, 2020