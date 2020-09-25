Derek Hough: Why ABC Viewers Might See a Lot More of the 'DWTS' Judge

ABC viewers will soon be seeing a lot more of Derek Hough on their screens, thanks to a deal the performer recently made with ABC Entertainment. Deadline reports that the deal will see Hough host and develop a range of entertainment projects and will work with the network on specials and entertainment programming.

"Coming home to ABC and being given the opportunity to develop projects for them that are as much on brand for them as they are for me makes this even that more exciting for me," Hough said in a statement. Hough, who got his start with ABC as a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars from 2007-2016, then went on to judge NBC's World of Dance. He returned to judge Dancing With the Stars this season as a replacement for longtime judge Len Goodman, who was unable to travel to the United States due to restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on Sep 20, 2020 at 8:40am PDT

"Derek is a creative force not just in the ballroom, but also every room he enters," added Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. "He has been part of our ABC family for many years; the energy and dedication he brings to every project is palpable. We value his partnership immensely and look forward to the exciting and imaginative projects to come."

During his time performing on Dancing With the Stars, Hough received nine nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography and won the award twice. As an actor, Hough has had roles on Nashville and in the feature film Make Your Move, and he appeared as Corny Collins in NBC's Hairspray Live! in 2016. He previously appeared in the West End premiere of Footloose: The Musical and the 2015 New York Spring Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The 35-year-old also has an upcoming residency, Derek Hough: No Limit, at the Flamingo Las Vegas, which is scheduled to begin next year.

While Hough is currently serving as a judge during Season 29 of DWTS, he told Us Weekly and other reporters that "there is a plan" for him to dance at some point during the season and that his routine is "not going to be a big group number."

"We’re trying to work it out. We’re trying to figure it out," he said. "Obviously there’s restrictions, there’s limitations. But I kind of enjoy limitations. I think that sometimes they force you to get creative. So we’ll see, but it’ll be further along [in the season]. It’ll be further along when there’s time."