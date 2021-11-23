‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Raise Defenses Over Divisive Season 30 Finale

Dancing With the Stars crowned the winner of Season 30 on Monday night. The finalists were Amanda Kloots, JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, and Cody Rigsby, but only one of them could be named as the winner. In the end, Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach came out on top. He made history as he did so, as he became the first ex-NBA player to win the Mirrorball Trophy. Naturally, fans had their own thoughts on the DWTS outcome, and they made sure to let them be known on social media.

Numerous celebrities tried their hand at the dancing challenge on Season 30. The cast included Cobra Kai star Martin Kove, Bling Empire personality Christine Chiu, and actor Brian Austin Green. But, of course, only four individuals could make it through to the finale. After a whirlwind season, Olympian Suni Lee and Melora Hardin became the last two competitors eliminated. Their eliminations secured Siwa, Shumpert, Kloots, and Rigsby’s respective places in the finale.

Now that the season has come to an end, the only thing left is to discuss the outcome. Do DWTS fans think that the show got it right? Read on to see how they responded to the finale.

Mixed Feelings

While this fan thought that Siwa deserved to win, they’re still happy with how the finale turned out. They wrote that “this is still a great end” to Season 30.

So Excited

Shumpert’s fans were thrilled that he won the Mirrorball Trophy. Let the celebrations commence!

Wonderful

“That’s the way it should be, someone with no dance experience won,” this fan wrote. “Iman and Daniella were incredible!!!”

Surprised

While many fans were stoked that Shumpert won, they were still shocked by the outcome. They thought that Siwa, who was a frontrunner from the start, had the competition locked up.

Stoked

“Bro I said if @itsjojosiwa doesn’t win it @imanshumpert needs to and he DID and I’m so proud of BOTH of them for making absolute STRIDES and giving this competition their absolute most,” another viewer wrote. “It has been the biggest pleasure to have watched them grow.”

Robbed

Siwa’s fans are saying that she was “robbed” of a win. One person wrote, “@itsjojosiwa was straight ROBBED on @DancingABC tonight. It was literally the @NevSchulman situation all over again.”

She Deserved It

Many viewers are lamenting the fact that Siwa didn’t win. They’re already adding her to the “list of deserved winners that lost.”

An All-Around Win

Even though Siwa didn’t come out on top, viewers were still happy for Shumpert’s accomplishment. So, there was clearly enough love to go around.