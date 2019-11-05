‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Puzzled by Sean Spicer Dodging Elimination Yet Again

Dancing With The Stars fans were once again left scratching their heads after former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer survived another week, despite getting the lowest score of the night. Spicer was the first dancer announced as safe, and singer Ally Brooke was on the brink of elimination after getting a perfect score from the judges. The result not only frustrated fans at home, but the judges as well.

Spicer and pro dance partner Jenna Johnson performed a Jazz dance to Styx’s “Come Sail Away.” He showed a little improvement, earning a 20/30, which was two points better than last week’s 18/30. Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov later beat Spicer during their dance-off to the song “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” so Flannery’s final score was a 26.

At the end, judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman had to chose between Brooke and Flannery for the last spot to continue onto next week. They all picked Brooke, following her perfect dance to her song “Higher.”

The final six contestants are Spicer, Brooke, Kel Mitchell, Hannah Brown, Lauren Alaina and James Van Der Beek.

Fans at home were not happy with the results.

My face when Sean spicer was the first to be safe for next week #DWTS pic.twitter.com/HZdQVSer3T — Chris Sorgente (@snapshotdante) November 5, 2019

“Well I am done watching [DWTS] now [Flannery] is out. She deserved better. Love that Spicer is having fun and all but this is ridiculous,” one person tweeted.

“Whatever your politics, STOP VOTING FOR SEAN SPICER!!! PLEASE!!!” one fan pleaded.

SOMEONE EXPLAIN TO ME HOW TF SEAN SPICER HASNT BEEN SENT HOME YET #DWTS pic.twitter.com/xobUnE067N — ashlyn (@Ashlyn_Perrin) November 5, 2019

One fan even called on ABC to rig the vote, writing, “Look, [DWTS], at this point literally no one who actually watches the show will be mad if Sean Spicer is just magically in the bottom two. Just f– rig it already. A counter-rig, if you will.”

“If Sean Spicer wins [DWTS] I may literally burst into flames,” another wrote.

@DancingABC I may not watch #DWTS ever again! First, big time fans in the Mountain and Pacific Time Zones cannot vote and secondly, Sean Spicer, who is a horrible dancer is still competing! Something has gotta give sponsors, producers, etc. — Mary Lou Rosales (@EchoLou) November 5, 2019

“Welp. Guess we’ll get to see yet another week of Sean Spicer literally standing there while his partner dances around him! Meanwhile, people with rhythm and talent are going home WAY too soon,” another wrote.

Who is voting for Sean Spicer? He should’ve been voted off.. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/H6I2uYyeJq — #SMOEDAF (@cali4evaa) November 5, 2019

This week, Spicer took the stage with Johnson, who came in at the last moment after Arnold’s mother-in-law died. Shortly after DWTS began, Arnold shared the news in an emotional Instagram post.

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.