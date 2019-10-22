‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Livid Latest Episode Has Been Bumped for Monday Night Football

As usual, Monday Night Football has delayed episodes of Dancing With The Stars in the home markets for each team. This week’s game involves the New England Patriots and the New York Jets squaring off, so DWTS fans in those markets were not happy about this. There should be no fear though, as DWTS and The Good Doctor will both be available on ABC‘s streaming platforms after they air. Local ABC affiliates will also air the episodes overnight.

In the Boston area, the Patriots game is airing on WCVB, the ABC affiliate there. DWTS was actually moved to MeTV Boston, where it began at 8 p.m. ET as scheduled. However,

So a football game is pre-empting #DWTS on ABC, I seriously can’t right now pic.twitter.com/FwaBH1FjYj — Stephanie Downs (@StephanieHDowns) October 22, 2019

Some fans did not get the memo about the move, and took out their anger on Twitter.

I can’t record or watch #DWTS because Monday night football is on channel 5 instead… I love the pats but dang! Be on a different channel! — Ell // BossGirlBloggers (@BGbloggers) October 21, 2019

Another fan did get the memo about DWTS moving to a different channel in the New York market, but was still upset.

annoyed at the fact I had to scroll down to CITYTV to watch #dwts at 8:00 instead of just watching it on ABC b/c of fkn football — 🎃 Spooky 🦇 Dee 🎃 (@miss_tweedledee) October 21, 2019

“So I don’t get to watch #DWTS because of football 🙃🙃🙃 Go Kel and Witney!!!!!” one person wrote.

“Looks like im not watching #DWTS tonight. Thanks monday night football,” another person chimed in before the show started.

“Augh ever year this happens, #DWTS is not shown because of the stupid #patriots game. Dancing is the superior sport, don’t @ me,” another wrote.

This week’s MNF game has a special element to it though. During halftime, Disney is debuting a new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which opens on Dec. 20. Advance tickets also went on sale.

Dancing With The Stars Season 28 is now in its sixth week, reaching the half-way point of the season. At the start of the episode, nine dancers were left, following the eliminations of Mary Wilson and Lamar Odom. Ray Lewis left early on after an old football injury flared up.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, while MNF games air on ESPN.

