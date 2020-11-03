'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Catch Awkward Moment Between Nelly and Carrie Ann Inaba

Dancing With the Stars fans caught a very awkward moment between celebrity contestant Nelly and judge Carrie Ann Inaba in this week's episode. Nelly and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, danced the Rumba this week, which he dedicated the performance to his late sister, who died of cancer in 2005. While the judges were critiquing the performance, fans noticed that Nelly appeared to be disinterested or distracted. Finally when it came time for Inaba to share her comments, Nelly looked down at his watch to check the time. It was this uncomfortable moment with Inaba — and a later one when Nelly once again checked his watch — that has people talking the most. Scroll down to see what DWTS fans are saying about it on Twitter.

did nelly roll his eyes at carrie ann bc honestly same😭 it's an emotional night for him relax. #DWTS — 🌴 (@ADRlANAMOUR) November 3, 2020 When offering her thoughts on Nelly and Karagach's dance, Inaba said, "What I loved about this dance is you give us everything, you do. Now, is the level quite to where we want you? Not quite yet."

nelly is done with carrie ann lmao. nelly is all of us. #DWTS — ✌🏼 (@legally_blondex) November 3, 2020 Inaba continued, "I think some of the movements, they were nice but it was a little bit too upper half motivated, as opposed to seeing your hips move. You were creating the shapes with your arms and from your shoulders."

Nelly does NOOOOOTTTT LIKE CARRIE ANN OMG 😆😆 #dwts — BLM! Brittany Golden 🏁 (@BrittGolden_) November 3, 2020 Finally, as Inaba was saying, "We gotta work on that. I still want to see even more from you. I still want to see even more variety and shaping—" Nelly began to check his watch.

Nelly listening to Carrie Ann #DWTS pic.twitter.com/yPUYJfgPxb — 👑Jewell Reign👑 (@JewellReign) November 3, 2020 This noticeably threw things off, with Inaba wrapping up, "...But what I love is that you danced from your heart and we could all feel that tonight. So thank you."

Nelly looks like he's ready to fight Carrie Ann 😂😂 #DWTS — Jaynie (@jaynie1014) November 3, 2020 Inaba was not the only judge to get a watch-check from Nelly, however. Just before Bruno Toniolo revealed his score for Nelly and Karagach of a 7, Nelly checked his watch again.

Is nelly annoyed at Carrie Ann LOL... #dwts — Cayla (@cayla_hill1) November 3, 2020 It appears that Derek Hough was the only judge to deliver his remarks without the Nelly watch check. Notably, all three judges gave Nelly and Karagach scores of 7, which he did not seem to appreciate.