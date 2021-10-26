Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba channeled her inner Itsby Bitsy Spider during Monday’s Horror Night episode, leaving quite the impression on fans! Inaba rocked some gravity-defying braids this week, which acted as the legs to her many-eyed spider-like makeup look. Seated beside a devilishly dressed Bruno Tonioli, tattooed Derek Hough and the ever-dapper Len Goodman, Inaba watched as the remaining competitors took on some of the most iconic horror films of all time on the dance floor.

Inaba teased an early look at her costume on social media, sharing a TikTok of her “getting into character” and dancing along to “Itsy Bitsy Spider.” Fans were quick to weigh in, with one person commenting, “Loved your hair.. Fabulous!” and another writing, “Best hair and make up ever!”

Others were less keen on the look, with some viewers comparing her to Rugrats character Angelia Pickles’ doll, Cynthia. “Carrie Ann’s hair this week might be worse then (sic) any of Tyra’s AWFUL outfits,” another person tweeted. Another person wrote, “I cannot take Carrie Ann seriously with this hair lol.”

this is all i can think of when i see carrie ann #DWTS pic.twitter.com/QSWxpMc7U1 — hayley (@hayley58629077) October 26, 2021

“Carrie Ann’s hair is giving me more Pippi Longstocking from hell than a tarantula,” another viewer quipped, as a different fan noted, “Tryna figure out how Carrie Ann just got her hair like that lol.” Others had a more favorable take: “Love Carrie’s tarantula hair & makeup. Brilliant. Gorgeous!” one person tweeted.

Inaba has been taking heat for more than just her hair and makeup online. Fans have accused The Talk alum of unfairly scoring her former co-panelist Amanda Kloots with low scores after the former Broadway dancer was named an early frontrunner in the competition. “I wish she would be an impartial judge,” Kloots told Parade earlier this month of Inaba. “No, Carrie Ann is a dancer, and she knows that I want tough love. She knows that I want corrections. She knows that I want her to be hard on me.”

Kloots insisted she has no hard feelings about the scores she is getting: “And also, that’s not her personality. She’s an honest, strong woman,” she continued. “She has to do her job and I want her to do her job. I promise you there will be no special treatment there. I wish there would be.”