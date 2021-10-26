‘Dancing With the Stars’ Slashes Another Celeb on Horror Night

Dancing With the Stars featured the contestants dressing up in their most horrific looks, and it wouldn’t be a Halloween episode without a bit of a shock factor. At the end of the ABC competition’s Halloween night, one celebrity got the boot. In the end, it came down to either Olympian Suni Lee or Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, who found themselves in the bottom two. The judges then shared who they wanted to save, unanimously choosing to keep Lee around for another week and subsequently sending Moore home.

Moore’s elimination comes a week after DWTS featured one of the most shocking exits of the season. At the end of the show’s Grease night, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Melanie C found themselves in the bottom two. The judges were split in their decision on who to save, with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli voting to save Mel C while Derek Hough voted to save Giannulli. Since there was a split, the decision was left up to the head judge, Len Goodman. He voted to save Giannulli, sending the Spice Girls singer home.

Following her elimination, Mel C spoke with reporters about her experience on DWTS. She explained that she was heartbroken over her elimination as she felt as though she’d be sticking around longer in the competition. The singer said, per Page Six, “I’m really, really disappointed, absolutely gutted. We just did not want to go home at this point. We really thought and hoped we’d have a little bit longer in the competition.” Her partner, Gleb Savchenko, was also disappointed by the outcome. But, he did admit that the competition this season is top tier, explaining, “Everyone is amazing. The level of dance, the choreography, the production is out of this world, especially this season. I don’t think we’ve ever had a better cast. But this one [Chisholm] killed it.”

Even though she was eliminated, Mel C had nothing but great things to say about her time on the ABC series. She said, while getting a bit emotional, “I had such high expectations of myself, and I felt like everybody else had very high expectations of me. So that put a lot of pressure on me.” Mel C continued, “Each week it was really, really difficult to go out there. I never danced to the best of my ability, but I did it, you know? I got out there and I did it, and I’m proud of myself for that.”