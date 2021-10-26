‘DWTS’: The Miz’s ‘Hellraiser’ Pinhead Costume Is Terrifying Viewers

Dancing With the Stars celebrated Halloween early Monday night with a special night dedicated to horror movies. Each duo donned elaborate makeup to transform themselves into horrific monsters and victims. In Mike “The Miz” Mizanin’s case, he and pro dance partner Witney Carson brought Hellraiser to life.

The Miz and Carson opened the show with a Paso Doble to “Wicked Games,” written by Chris Isaak and covered by singer Rachel Rabin. The two both dressed as Pinhead, the character made famous in Clive Barker’s 1987 movie Hellraiser. The look shocked viewers at home, clearly achieving what The Miz planned to do.

Fans at home made sure The Miz and Carson get to dance again on Nov. 1, which will see the dancers perform to songs by the rock group Queen. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong were not as lucky though, as they were sent home. Olympian Suni Lee and Sasha Farber were also in the bottom two, but all four judges chose to save the gymnast.

Hellraiser was based on Clive Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart. The original movie spawned 10 sequels, released between 1988 and 2018. Another movie, simply titled Hellraiser and planned as a reboot, is now in development. It will be released as a Hulu original film. Even after DWTS wrapped on Monday, fans continued buzzing about The Miz’s performance. Scroll on to see how fans responded to the shocking costume.

“That was so cool being Pinhead Yay go The Miz and Witney,” one fan tweeted. “That was fierce for horror week already. Go Vote for Mike The Miz For a non dancer he sure is improving each week. I can’t wait to see what else they bring together.”

“Pinhead is 100% the nightmares of my childhood. Seeing The Miz in that costume was freaky AF but the dance in character was really good. A little stagnant on the floor, maybe but that’s Choreography…not the dancer,” one viewer wrote.

“Miz and Witney dressed as Pinhead is so good. Like the costume and makeup department did a great job,” one viewer wrote.

“Yea Pinhead creeps me out but nice dance The Miz & Witney,” one viewer commented.

“This is one of my favorite dances of the season from the costuming to the choreography Len and Bruno should have been more generous and given [Carson] & [The Miz] 9’s,” one fan wrote. Their score for the dance was 34/40.

“One of my favorite songs. I loved everything about that!! Excellent,” one excited viewer wrote.