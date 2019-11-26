‘Dancing With the Stars’: Erin Andrews Mixed up Ally Brooke and Lauren Alaina, and Twitter Is Cringing

Erin Andrews fumbled her words a bit during the Dancing With the Stars finale on Monday night. After Ally Brooke performed her first of two dances with partner Sasha Farber, she joined longtime co-host Andrews, who was standing among the other finalists and other previously eliminated DWTS competitors. During the post-dance interview, Andrews and competitor Lauren Alaina had a second of miscommunication concerning how Alaina should stand. It was brushed off quickly, but Alaina must have been stuck on Andrews’ mind. At one point, Andrews told Brooke, “You’re exactly what this show needs, Lauren,” mixing up the two contestants.

Twitter didn’t let the mess-up pass by and made sure Andrews know they noticed the flub.

“When the host called Ally, Lauren! My heart is aching again!” one user wrote.

“you’re exactly what this show needs Lauren” well damn that’s a slip of the tongue to Ally. Yikes! #DWTS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) November 26, 2019

“[Laughing emoji] at Erin not being able to keep Ally and Lauren straight,” a second wrote.

A third fan wrote, “Erin forgetting Ally’s name made my whole entire night.”

Still trying to figure out how Erin got Lauren and Ally mixed up…#DWTSFinale — LC (@thatLCgirl) November 26, 2019

An annoyed user simply added, “Wtf, Erin.”

The minor hiccup likely won’t take any attention away from the pair, who are both equally likely to win the Mirroball Trophy. However, each seem to have loved the experience regardless of if they win. Brooke recently opened up to Good Morning America about how much she’s already grown thanks to the DWTS experience.

“I honestly was surprised in my journey and how well I’ve actually done the past few weeks because I didn’t come in as a trained dancer with an intense background,” the Fifth Harmony alum. “I mentioned on the show that I got made fun of a lot for my dancing, so clearly, I was not the best dancer.

“At first I had a bumpy start in the competition, and then I started getting better … just the transformation of the skill as each week goes on … my body has felt so much stronger and better than ever.”

The Dancing With the Stars Season 28 finale is currently airing on ABC. The season’s winner will be crowned just before the show ends at 10 p.m. ET.

