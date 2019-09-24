‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination: Fans Outraged Lamar Odom and Sean Spicer Are Safe

Dancing With the Stars’ second night of dances aired on Monday, which means the first couple of the season was sent home. The show shook things up a bit for Season 28 with a tweaked voting process. While judges’ scores and fan votes determine the bottom two competitors, the eliminated couple is chosen by the three judges: Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Spoilers ahead for Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the votes and scores were tallied, Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong were eliminated. It came down to the Supremes member and former NFL player Ray Lewis (who was partnered with Cheryl Burke) in the bottom two. While Inaba voted to send home Lewis, Tonioli and Goodman chose Wilson to get the boot.

Fans were pretty roused up about the decision, thinking the singer outperformed not only Lewis, but also former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former NBA player Lamar Odom.

This is crap! Lamar should have gone this week. Sean should have gone next week. Mary was not the worst!! Lamar got all fours America! People don’t know how to vote. It’s not about who you like. It’s who you like that can dance!!! #DWTS — Derek Barlow (@the_muffin_boyD) September 24, 2019

you got rid of Mary Wilson of the Supremes over two terribly stiff performances from a sports person are you utterly dense ? except you Carrie Ann you the real one makin sense #dwts — Dee (@miss_tweedledee) September 24, 2019

so mary wilson is out and sean continues? America can’t vote thats good to know we 🇧🇷 are not alone on this #DWTS pic.twitter.com/AvR4i1NNKj — Joanna Maranhão (@Jujuca1987) September 24, 2019

The couples still in the competition are: Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko; Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy; Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber; Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten; Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov; Karamo and Jenna Johnson; Lewis and Burke; Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson; Odom and Peta Murgatroyd; Spicer and Lindsay Arnold; and James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC