‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates Another Couple After ‘Trios’ Week

Tinashe’s time in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom is up.

The singer was sent home alongside pro partner Brandon Armstrong in Monday’s “Trios Night” episode, which brought on DWTS alums (and a few new faces) to up the ante in the established teams, after scoring a 26/30 for their “superb” tango to “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” from Rock of Ages alongside Paralympic medalist and DWTS alum Amy Purdy.

Judges praised the trio for their courtroom-themed dance, but the two weren’t able to overcome the vote gap from America’s viewers.

Here’s how the remaining teams stacked up Monday:

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and pro partner Jenna Johnson, joined by Bachelor in Paradise alum Jordan Kimball, earned a 15/30 for their shocking and sexy salsa to “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred.

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro Cheryl Burke, joined by DWTS alum and former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Melissa Rycroft, earned a 24/30 for their “dead sexy” cha cha to “Wavey” by CliQ featuring Alika.

Football player DeMarcus Ware and pro partner Lindsay Arnold, joined by DWTS alum and NFL pro Rashad Jennings, earned a 22/30 for their broken-finger Paso Doblé to “Fire” by Barns Courtney.

Olympian Mary Lou Retton and her partner Sasha Farber, joined by DWTS alum and fellow Olympian Nastia Liukin, earned a 26/30 for their “feel-good” Charleston to “V.E.S.P.A.” by Dimie Cat.

Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider and pro Emma Slater, joined by DWTS alum and NSYNC member Joey Fatone, earned a 21/30 for their wardrobe malfunction-filled Argentine Tango to “Torn” by Nathan Lanier.

Country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess, joined by DWTS alum and professional violinist Lindsey Stirling, earned a 20/30 for their irreverent cha cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.

Zombies star Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson, joined by DWTS alum and Glee actor Riker Lynch, earned a 29/30 for a salsa to “Adrenalina” by Wisin featuring Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin the judges called the “best dance” they had seen Monday.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and her pro partner Keo Motsepe, joined by Harry Potter co-star Scarlett Byrne, earned a 24/30 for their “girl power” salsa to “Black Magic” by Little Mix.

Model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten, joined by dancer and model Maddie Ziegler, earned a 25/30 for their dynamic tango to “Move Your Body” by Sia.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC