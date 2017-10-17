[SPOILER] Was Eliminated From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars was full of gleeful Disney songs, but things took on a more somber tone as another couple was sent home at the end of the episode.

Based on the judges scores and fan vote from last week’s episode, Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated.

The couple were judged based off of last week’s dance, which was focused on the most memorable years in the celebrities’ lives.

The eliminated duo joins previous eliminated celebrities Derek Fisher, Debbie Gibson and Barbara Corcoran.

Next week’s episode will see the nine remaining couples judged based off this week’s Disney dances.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.