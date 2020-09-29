'DWTS' Fans Can't Believe Someone Actually Went Home on Disney Night
Dancing With The Stars' annual "Disney Night" episode came earlier than usual this season, and it had a surprising ending. One of the contestants was eliminated! Disney and ABC usually do not eliminate any contests at the end of "Disney Night" episodes so the night does not have to end on a downer. Tiger King star Carole Baskin was sent home, which shocked viewers expecting everyone to be safe.
This year's "Disney Night" came on Week 3, two weeks earlier than the Season 27 and 28 episodes. Both episodes ended without any contestants being cut. At the end of last year's episode, hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron did not even announce the results of the live fan vote. Last year's episode also featured noticeably higher scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman. This year though, Inaba, Tonioli, and new judge Derek Hough did not hold back criticisms of the dancers. At the end, Baskin was put up against Anne Heche, and the judges chose to send Baskin home.
As usual, "Disney Night" featured every duo dancing to songs from Disney and Pixar movies, including one dance from a recent or upcoming movie. Rapper Nelly and his pro partner, Danielle Karagach, had the honor of introducing fans to "It's Alright," from Pixar's upcoming movie Soul. The movie does not open until Nov. 20.
i mean i’m not mad but that was weird #DWTS— kaitlyn (@rxinberrystyles) September 29, 2020
The other teams danced to songs fans know and love. Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy waltzed to "Part of Your World," while Baskin and Pasha Pashov performed a samba to "The Circle of Life." Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev danced to "How Far I'll Go" from Moana, and Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd did their best impersonation of dancing inanimate objects to "Be Our Guest."prevnext
They must have really wanted Carole to go bc usually there’s no elimination on Disney night #DWTS— M (@lRlSPATTON) September 29, 2020
Heche and Keo Motsepe went from "Zero to Hero" in their dance to the Hercules song, while Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten jived to The Princess and the Frog's "Almost There." Justina Machado and Sasha Farber performed a Charleston to "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," while AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke danced the quickstep to Aladdin's "Prince Ali." Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong danced to the Up piece "Married Life," and Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess danced a jive to "King of New York" from Newsies.prevnext
CAROLE IS SO AWFUL SHE GOT ELIMINATED ON DISNEY NIGHT. #dwts— Bill Yanney (@indybill23) September 29, 2020
Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson danced the Argentine Tango to "Angelica" from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko waltzed to "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderalla, and Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart danced to Mulan's "Reflection."prevnext
prevnext
Carole Baskin going home on Disney night while dressed up as a lion is SENDING me #DWTS pic.twitter.com/t2zUrFq8dT— mathew (@jeffswitteks) September 29, 2020
prevnext
#DWTS What??? You have never eliminated a couple on Disney night. #notafan— Lisa Marie Zatezalo (@LZatezalo) September 29, 2020
prev
Is this the first time they sent someone home on Disney night? Or did they do it last season when they started the judges’ save? I can hear Tom saying “No one’s going home, it’s Disney night!” #DWTS— Pamela Maine (@pjmaine2) September 29, 2020