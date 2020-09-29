'DWTS' Fans Can't Believe Someone Actually Went Home on Disney Night

Dancing With The Stars' annual "Disney Night" episode came earlier than usual this season, and it had a surprising ending. One of the contestants was eliminated! Disney and ABC usually do not eliminate any contests at the end of "Disney Night" episodes so the night does not have to end on a downer. Tiger King star Carole Baskin was sent home, which shocked viewers expecting everyone to be safe.

This year's "Disney Night" came on Week 3, two weeks earlier than the Season 27 and 28 episodes. Both episodes ended without any contestants being cut. At the end of last year's episode, hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron did not even announce the results of the live fan vote. Last year's episode also featured noticeably higher scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman. This year though, Inaba, Tonioli, and new judge Derek Hough did not hold back criticisms of the dancers. At the end, Baskin was put up against Anne Heche, and the judges chose to send Baskin home.

As usual, "Disney Night" featured every duo dancing to songs from Disney and Pixar movies, including one dance from a recent or upcoming movie. Rapper Nelly and his pro partner, Danielle Karagach, had the honor of introducing fans to "It's Alright," from Pixar's upcoming movie Soul. The movie does not open until Nov. 20.