‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night Elimination Twist Divides Fans

For the third time in the first five weeks of Dancing With The Stars Season 28, an episode ended without any member of the cast getting eliminated. Monday night’s special “Disney Night” episode ended without any of the remaining nine stars being sent home. That divided some fans on Twitter, who were frustrated to see the show only eliminating a couple every other night at this point.

Disney Night featured noticeably higher scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. Singer Ally Brooke and pro dance partner Sasha Farber even scored a 27/30, the highest score of the season so far. Comedian Kel Mitchell and actor James Van Der Beek both scored 26/30. Former White House Press Secretart Sean Spicer even earned a 19/30, his highest score yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the end of the show, hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews held off on announcing the results of the live fan vote by showing a package of the stars talking about their experiences on the show. After that, Bergeron announced, “Nobody goes home on Disney Night!” This is the same way last year’s Disney Night ended.

Me after I realized nobody is leaving #DWTS this week, and that @KateFlannery will be on again next week.. #TeamThatsWhatKateSaid pic.twitter.com/K10DdpjJtQ — Sam Charland (@charland_sam) October 15, 2019

Fans were annoyed with the decision, although a handful were happy to see that Disney Night ended without anyone’s dreams crushed.

“So glad everyone is safe tonight! Have a great rest of your Monday night folks! See you next Monday night as we see an elimination!” one person wrote.

“Are you kidding me?! This whole ‘let’s only eliminate pairs every other week’ is ridiculous,” another added.

“Nobody went home on dwts what’s the point Really,” another person tweeted.

Umm

Cody Simpson

Suzanne Sommers

Marla Maples

Erika Jayne

Sasha Pieterse — Thomas Steven 🍀 (@thomassteven00) October 15, 2019

“God why do they do this they had no problem sending home people on Disney night in the past before,” another fan wrote, noting that the show eliminated some celebrities on Disney Night in the past.

Of the five episodes so far this season, only two have ended with an elimination. In the second episode, The Supremes singer Mary Wilson was eliminated, while episode four saw former NBA player Lamar Odom sent home.

Episode three, “Movie Night,” should have ended with an elimination, but NFL hall of famer Ray Lewis withdrew from the show after an old football injury flared up during rehearsals.

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC/Richard Harbaugh