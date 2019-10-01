‘Dancing With the Stars’: Demi Lovato Spotted In Audience With ‘Bachelor’ Alum Demi Burnett

The stars were not just on the dance floor in Monday night’s episode of Dancing With The Stars. Demi Lovato was spotted in the audience, sitting next to former The Bachelor contestant Demi Burnett, who was there to support Hannah Brown. While they were in the audience, Brown and pro dance partner Alan Bersten earned one of the top scores of the night.

Fans spotted Lovato and Burnett in the audience during the show.

Coincidentally, Burnett was on Nick Viall’s podcast Viall Files last week to warn Brown against dating Bersten. Burnett and Brown became close friends after they met during Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season.

“I know that she’s nervous but she’s so excited. Whenever shes out there, she’s having so much fun, which helps her nerves,” Burnett said. “I think her partner is really good for her.”

However, she told her not to date Bersten, adding, “Don’t s– where you eat.”

“He’s the best. I could talk to him all night. I don’t know if there’s any chemistry,” she said. “I don’t want anyone putting all that pressure on her. I feel like everyone is like, ‘Ooh, they’re gonna fall for each other?’ Who knows!”

It appears that Brown has listened to her friend’s advice so far. During her pre-dance video, Brown’s friend Olivia asked if she was “seeing a romance.” Brown made a hand motion to shut that down.

Lovato recently joined the Bachelor-sphere when she started dating Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson. The two have been on multiple dates already.

“We’ve gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos… we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me,” Johnson said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast. “And, uh, she kisses really well.”

Johnson said the two are still “getting to know” each other. He revealed she was the one who made the first move.

“For one, I’m all about her, too. She definitely was the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy,” Johnson explained. “I love that like, ‘Come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well.”

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

