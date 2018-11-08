‘Dancing With the Stars’: DeMarcus Ware Speaks out Following Unexpected Elimination

DeMarcus Ware can hold his head high after his shocking elimination from Dancing With the Stars during Monday’s country night.

The NFL player took to Instagram Tuesday to share his thoughts on his journey during the ABC dancing competition alongside pro partner Lindsay Arnold.

Alongside a photo collage of a number of the pair’s dance, he wrote, “‘A man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits.’ What a journey! It stretched & grew me in a way that football didn’t. I have 26 new lifelong friends who feel like family.”

He then thanked the Dancing With the Stars family for giving him the chance to show his stuff on television, adding, “Thank you [Dancing With the Stars] for the opportunity & to the #DWTS staff & crew for helping me each week balance Dallas, Denver & LA! Thanks to the judges ([Carrie Ann Inaba], Len [Goodman] & [Bruno Tonioli]) for the honest critique each week – the only way you get better is when people tell you what you NEED to hear, not what you WANT to hear!”

Ware also thanked his fans and his dance partner, writing, “Thanks to everyone who voted for us – we tried to bring it every week! Thanks to my family & friends for physically being in LA to support me. Last but not least, thank you [Arnold], for being an awesome coach… your patience with my travel schedule, my learning pace (I had zero dance experience coming into this), and overall SUPPORT meant everything to me and I’m blessed to have been your partner. My head is high and I’m smiling.”

Arnold penned a similar message to her partner on social media, writing alongside a fan compilation of their dances, “Just saying….. we did that [Ware] [prayer hands emoji] This video made me so so so happy!!!! [Ware], I am beyond proud of you!! First off this video should be proof enough to you that I did NOT take it easy on you this season… lol [crying laughing emoji]. but every single week you rose to the occasion and gave me everything you had!!”

She continued, “Thank you for making this such a fun season and for being everything and more in a partner. Love you lots!!”

The duo was eliminated alongside Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider and his pro partner Emma Slater, despite earning a respective 27/30 and 25/30 from the judges for their Viennese waltz to Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” and John Denver’s “Thank God I’m A Country Boy.”

