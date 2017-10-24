‘Dancing With the Stars’: Here’s What Each Couple Will Dance to Monday Night

The Dancing With the Stars cast is down to nine remaining couples, and they’re back for another week of dances, as well as an elimination.

This week sees the couples attempting to “capture the spirit of a specific movie genre,” so there’s a wide variety of soundtrack choices.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance a paso doblé to the sports-themed “We Will Rock You” by Queen, Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd will samba to the Will Smith track “Wild Wild West,” and Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke will jive to “Feel It Still” by Portugal The Man in an attempt to capture a spy theme.

Up Next: Shania Twain to Act as Guest Judge on Dancing With the Stars

Amidst the other dances, Shania Twain will perform the song “Soldier,” which is taken from her new album Now. She will also serve as the night’s guest judge.

See the full list of dances and song choices below.

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Paso Doblé – “Legend” by The Score (Action)

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Jazz – “Holly Rock” by Sheila E. (Animation)

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Rumba – “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran (Drama)

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Argentine Tango – “Human” by Sevdaliza (Sci-Fi)

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd – Samba – “Wild Wild West” by Dru Hill, Will Smith & Kool Mo Dee (Western)

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Argentine Tango – “Dernière Danse” by Indila (Foreign)

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Jive – “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man (Spy)

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy – Quickstep – “Let’s Be Bad” from “Smash” (Musical)

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Paso Doblé – “We Will Rock You” by Queen (Sports)

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin