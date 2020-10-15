'Dancing With the Stars': Chrishell Stause Reveals Dedication to Late Mother and Father for Next Dance

✖

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is planning an emotional tribute to her parents on the next episode of Dancing With The Stars. The former All My Children star's mother died in July after a battle with lung cancer, just over a year after her father died from the same cancer. Stause said her tribute will be a Contemporary set to "Stars" by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals.

Stause, 39, told Entertainment Tonight "Stars" is a song she "used to process my grief" after her mother's death. "It's going to be a challenge for me this week because my pain in losing my mom is still very raw, but I am using this process to work through some of that and hopefully make something beautiful out of it," Stause, who is dancing with pro Gleb Savchenko, said.

During a contemporary dance, the dancers are barefoot, which she hopes will help her stay grounded. "I am going into this week really optimistic because I am hoping it could work to my advantage how different the style of dance is," Stause said. "I always get notes about my footwork. But in contemporary, you are barefoot and really grounded, so I am hoping that will help."

Stause and Savchenko have reached the Top 11 this season by impressing the judges. On Monday, they had a setback though, earning a 19/30 for their Tango to "You Got It (The Right Stuff)." They tied with Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess, who were eliminated, for the lowest scores of the night. Still, Stause had an incredible night, since New Kids on the Block reunited virtually to wish her well. "The fact that they took the time to do that is so unbelievable and only enforces that they truly are the best group of all time," Stause told ET. "They are always incredible to their fans, and this took the cake!"

As for why Stause is still on the show, she suggested it helps to be open with the audience. "I think in embracing being open about my life, that has been a factor in Gleb and I still being in the competition. The rest of our journey is up to us in that rehearsal space," she said. "We have to put the work in every day and never let up."

Everyone will get to see how that hard work pays off when they hit the dance floor again on Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The other remaining celebrity contestants are Monica Aldama, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Vernon Davis, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, AJ McLean, Nelly, Nev Schulman and Johnny Weir.