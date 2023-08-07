'Dancing With the Stars' Champion Splits From Fiancé After 4 Years

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have ended their engagement after more than four years together. The former Bachelorette couple announced Sunday in a joint statement on Instagram that they had decided to go their separate ways. Posting a photo of themselves during happier days, Bristowe and Tartick wrote in the caption that they were navigating "many emotions and changes" at the moment.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," their joint statement began. "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

The Dancing With the Stars champion and her ex continued of their two dogs, "Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together." Continuing the friendship between them is "incredibly important" to both Bachelorette alum, and both Bristowe and Tartick wrote, "We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

The two concluded their statement, "We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don't know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts."

Bristowe and Tartick first began dating in 2019 after she and former fiancé Shawn Booth called it quits. Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, popped the question in May 2021. Earlier this year, fans began speculating that the couple had called it quits when noticing the two reality personalities hadn't posted photos with one another on social media recently.

In late July, Bristowe posted and quickly deleted on her Instagram Story, "I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven't even been able to process things for myself. Have a f-king heart. You're scaring me with your comments and demands. I'm almost worried about YOU." The former ABC leading lady would soon after share a screenshot of the lyrics from her 2020 song "If I'm Being Honest," including, "Just 'cause I'm an open book don't mean you get the whole story / And if I'm being honest / I'm not always as tough as I seem / And I can I have my moments / But words can get the best of me / And the words that I say to myself / Are the ones that hit the hardest."