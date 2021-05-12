'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Engaged

✖

The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe is engaged. On Tuesday, she announced that her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, who appeared on a separate season of The Bachelorette, proposed on Monday afternoon. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Dancing With the Stars champion shared all of the exciting details about the pair's engagement.

Bristowe and Tartick explained that the proposal went down as they were recording an episode of the DWTS alum's Off the Vine podcast. The former Bachelorette was told that the two would be interviewing a special guest, but Tartick had a special surprise in store for her instead. Bristowe said, "Jason's like, 'Kaitlyn, we're not doing a podcast.' And I'm like, 'You forgot to hit record, didn't you!'" She added, "He was like, 'No, this is something else,' and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer." The 35-year-old said that she was "overwhelmed" by the proposal and even joked that she was a bit "embarrassed" because of her attire, as she was wearing a shirt that read, "Tequila for Breakfast." The reality star continued, "I was like, 'This feels very on brand, but also very inappropriate!'"

While Bristowe did joke that she was "embarrassed" about her outfit for the big moment, she also said that she couldn't have been happier with how it all went down, saying, "It was everything I could have asked for." She continued, "The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out."

Tartick and Bristowe have been an item since early 2019. They originally met after Tartick appeared on an episode of Bristowe's podcast, making their proposal all the more fitting. The two reality stars moved in together in June 2019, settling down in Nashville, and later adopted two dogs. During their exclusive interview with ET, Bristowe shared that she thought that Tartick might propose during their upcoming trip to Mexico. But, she added that the way that he did propose was so very special, as she explained, "I really wanted it to be intimate, so I loved that it was just during our podcast."