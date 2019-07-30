‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Part of Boyfriend Jason Tartick’s ‘Restart’ in Life

Jason Tartick took to Instagram recently to open up to fans about his “restart” in life, and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe was right by his side.

Fans of the cute pair are in full support.

“Seriously my fave bachelor couple,” one person wrote. “I have loved Kaitlyn since her bachelorette season, and you, since the beginning of Becca’s. Real, genuine people !”

One other fan posted, “You won The Bachelorette‘s heart. Might not have been Rachel’s but she wasn’t your Bachelorette. Without Rachel, you wouldn’t have met Kaitlyn though. The universe set your paths in motion long before you had even met [smiley face emoji].”

“And CHERISH IT!!! This is so wonderful for all of you [heart emoji],” someone else mentioned.

The recent pair started dating earlier this year. Bristowe was on Season 19 of The Bachelor and Tartick was on Season 11 of The Bachelorette. The Off The Vine podcaster was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, but they called off their engagement three years later.

Now, Tartick and Bristowe are looking to take things to a new level.

“I don’t have an expectation. I don’t expect anything,” Bristowe said. “I just think on the path that we’re on, it would make sense that this is the next step. And moving in, we have the confidence in our relationship. We just rescued a dog together so that just feels like the next step in our relationship.”

“We’re on the same page,” Tartick echoed. “We know what we want out of this relationship. The next step is moving in together. We then threw in a little curve ball and rescued a dog so we’re doing a crash course and all the stars are aligning for sooner rather than later.”

If and when the two decided to walk down the aisle together, fans won’t be able to see it on TV as the couple has stated they want their nuptials to remain private.