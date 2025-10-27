‘Dancing With the Stars’ Celebrity Injured During Rehearsals

Dancing With the Stars’ Halloween Night rehearsals took a left turn for Dylan Efron that landed him in the hospital.

Saturday, The Traitors star revealed that he had broken his nose while practicing his new routine with pro partner Daniella Karagach, sharing a photo on Instagram of himself giving a thumbs up to the camera while holding an ice pack to his nose.

Efron also shared a video in which he explained what happened, beginning, “It’s midnight and I’m at the hospital because Dani broke my nose.”

“We were trying a new move, and I took an elbow right here and it made a really loud crack,” he continued as he pointed at the side of his nose. “Not how I wanted to end the rehearsal day, but we’ll be back dancing tomorrow.”

In the caption, Efron emphasized that he would be good to compete for Tuesday’s Halloween Night, writing, “Broke my nose, but dont need it to dance.”

He continued, “I’m seriously all good- but I’ll never forget the way Dani, Pasha and Danielle WOULDN’T leave me side when it happened, warms my heart to have friends like them,” referring to his dance partner, fellow contestant Danielle Fishel and her dance partner Pasha Pashkov, who is married to Karagach.

Efron expressed his gratitude for all of the support he received from his followers in a follow-up Instagram Story, writing, “thank you for all the kind messages i truly am okay :)” He added, “we’re back practicing and giving [100%].”

Efron’s Dancing With the Stars Season 34 co-stars were quick to wish him well, with Robert Irwin commenting, “What!!!!! Feel better mate,” and Andy Richter joking, “I’m alerting HR!”

Pros Emma Slater, Mark Ballas and Jan Ravnik also made sure to encourage Efron, with Slater writing, “WHAT?!! @dylanefron hope you’re ok!” Ballas echoed, “I hope you’re ok brother. sending you love,” as Ravnik chimed in, “Feel better soon !!”

Efron and Karagach are set to perform a Viennese waltz to “Can’t Help Falling In Love (DARK)” by Tommee Profitt and Brooke on Tuesday’s Halloween-themed episode.

