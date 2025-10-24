‘Dancing With the Stars’ Halloween Night Songs, Dances Announced for Season 34

Dancing With the Stars is bringing the scares on Halloween Night!

As the Season 34 contestants get ready to get spooky following this week’s shocking Wicked Night elimination, ABC revealed which songs and dances fans can expect to see during Tuesday’s upcoming Halloween-themed episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Joining the judging panel to offer up some spine-tingling scores is former DWTS pro Cheryl Burke, who will guest judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

In addition to each team’s ballroom dance, they will also compete in a “Dance Moster-thon” that asks them to Hustle and Lindy Hop until they drop. Each couple will earn bonus points based on how long they last in the dance marathon.

Keep reading to see what songs and dances each celebrity pairing will perform on Season 34’s Halloween Night:

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Social media influencer Alix Earle and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a tango to “bury a friend” by Billie Eilish.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will dance an Argentine tango to “Sweet Dreams Are Made of This” by The Hampton String Quartet.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will dance a jazz routine to “Brain Stew” by Green Day.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

The Traitors star Dylan Efron and pro partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Viennese waltz to “Can’t Help Falling In Love (DARK)” by Tommee Profitt and Brooke.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will dance a Paso Doble to “Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67: I. Allegro con brio” by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

The Parent Trap actress Elaine Hendrix and pro partner Alan Bersten will perform an Argentine tango to “Bad to the Bone” by 2WEI and Bri Bryant.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a contemporary dance to “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Viennese waltz to “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and pro partner Ezra Sosa will perform a contemporary dance to “Elastic Heart” by Sia.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu.