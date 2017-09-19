‘DWTS’ Dancer Throws Shade at Former Contestant

On Monday night’s season premiere of Dancing With the Stars, dancer Witney Carson threw a fun bit of shade towards former contestant Alfonso Ribeiro, who won season 19 as her partner.

While greeting her latest partner, actor Frankie Muniz, she called him Agent Cody Banks, one of his best known roles.

She then asked if he took offense to that, saying “Some people are bother about that, like you know, ‘Don’t call me Carlton.’”

Riberio, who played Carlton on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, was in the audience and didn’t seem to be bothered by the dig, as he laughed in the crowd after the segment.

Fans at home seemed to love the remark, too, based on the Twitter reactions.

“Some people are bother bout that… like… you know, don’t call me Carlton” HAHAHAHAH WITNEY DID THAT #dwts — Berit (@berit97) September 19, 2017

Other celebs on the new season include Nikki Bella, Derek Fisher, Debbie Gibson, Nick Lachey and Terrell Owens.

A full recap of the DWTS season premiere can be found here.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

