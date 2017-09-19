The ‘DWTS’ Cameras Caught the Moment Barbara Corcoran Grabbed Her Partner’s Crotch

Barbara Corcoran came to Dancing with the Stars to win it all, but it looks like the Mirrorball isn’t the only prize she’s after.

While she and her pro partner Keo Motsepe were being judged on their performance, the Shark Tank star made things a little awkward. If you watch closely, as Corcoran snuggles up close to Motsepe, she gets a hand-full of the younger man’s crotch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To make things even more uncomfortable, Corcoran made a very surprising face at her partner right as she moved her hand.

Before their dance, during the training video, Corcoran made a point to talk about her attraction to Motsebe. She made several jokes about his physique during the pre-taped bit, and even talked about marrying an attractive man like him.

“If I got Keo it’d be a dream come true,” Corcoran said before Motsepe was revealed to be her partner. “Keo is my type, he’s ripped, he’s young, so if I were to marry him I’d get probably 30 years of marriage out of the situation. I’m gonna be the envy of all my girlfriends when I get back home.”

Just moments later, as they were rehearsing, Motsepe made a comment about Corcoran getting closer to him. She responded with an innuendo that no one was really expecting.

“I do wanna be close to you. I wanna do more than that.”

The duo received a low 14/30 score from the judges after their dance, and it’s up to America to decide if they should stay in the competition.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!