'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Karamo Brown Sends Message to Tom Bergeron Following Firing

Karamo Brown is wishing Tom Bergeron well after news broke Monday that the longtime Dancing With the Stars host had been let go alongside co-host Erin Andrews ahead of ABC show's upcoming fall season. The Queer Eye star, who competed on Season 28 alongside Jenna Johnson, took to Twitter after Begeron announced his exit from the show to praise him as "one of the kindest [and] most supportive people" he had met in show business.

Tom, you are one of the kindest & most supportive people I’ve met in this industry! I enjoyed every interaction we ever had! You will always be 1 of my host hero’s (I mean ur book gave advice in the beginning) thank you & enjoy this next chapter. It will be great. @Tom_Bergeron https://t.co/kLt9CMOmNS — Karamo (@Karamo) July 13, 2020

Bergeron broke the news Monday with his signature snark, writing on social media, "Just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career." He continued that he would be forever grateful for his time on the show and the "lifelong friendships" he had made, quipping, "That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Andrews broke her silence on being let go Tuesday, sharing on social media her gratitude for "6 memorable seasons." The Fox Sports reporter added that it "wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron," as well as "the talented dancers and witty judges." Despite the abrupt nature of her exit, Andrews concluded her message by writing that she will "always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."

ABC announced Monday that Andrews was also out due to the "creative direction" of the show in a statement to TVLine. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family," their statement began. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."