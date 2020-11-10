'Dancing With the Stars': AJ McLean Eliminated, and Backstreet Boys Fans Can't Believe It

As the season progresses, the contestants on Dancing With the Stars find themselves getting closer and closer to the Mirror Ball trophy. At the end of Monday's episode, one pair saw their hopes come to an end as the field got narrowed down to just six couples.

A week removed from an eventual double elimination that turned out to be one couple being voted off and another needing to step away from the show for medical reasons, Monday saw A.J. McLean and Cheryl Burke join Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart in the bottom two of the fan voting. Thanks to the judges, namely Carrie Ann Inaba who broke the tie, Weir and Stewart were saved from elimination, leaving McLean and Burke as the ones heading home. This comes after the two recorded the lowest score of the evening, a 23 for their Viennese waltzs to "Somebody to Love" by Queen.

As McLean and Burke pack up, the competition only intensifies with just six couples remaining, all of whom have a legitimate shot at being the last pair standing. With the Backstreet Boys member no longer competing, viewers were quick to express their disappointment with the decision to send McLean home. Here are some the most notable reactions that poured in immediately after the decision was made.